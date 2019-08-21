New Charlottetown library a go for Dominion Building

A new chapter is about to begin for patrons and staff of the main branch of the P.E.I. Public Library.

Construction of a larger and more modernized $16 million library in Charlottetown was announced Wednesday afternoon. It will be built right across the street from the current library, on the ground floor of the Dominion Building.

It will serve what the province, in a news release, said are changing needs of Islanders.

"Like everything else, libraries need to meet the changing needs of the people who use them," said library board chair Helen Hyndman in the release.

"We are really looking forward to this free gathering place where all ages can enjoy everything from Wi-Fi to baby story time, teen programs, tech training for seniors, talking books, regular books, e-books and even musical instruments or snowshoes to borrow. It will be a vibrant, exciting space where people will want to go."

"This new library will be a modern and accessible space for Islanders to gather and take part in cultural activities and lifelong learning opportunities," said Premier Dennis King, in the release. "When we support our community spaces like our public libraries, we are investing in the creativity, talent and social inclusion of many generations to come."

The current library has an average of 5,000 visitors a week, according to the province.

The new space will be double the size of the current main branch in the Confederation Centre to accommodate more programming and technology.

The library is currently in Confederation Centre. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Libraries in the 21st century are about much more than books, said Jinny Greaves, executive director of the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance.

"They are also community hubs, places to experience new ideas and get lost in wonderful stories, as they support literacy and lifelong learning," she said.

In 2016, a consultant's report determined the library required significantly more space to meet current demand and future growth, and recommended exploring options for a move to a larger and more accessible space.

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. and community partners formed the non-profit Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Inc. to secure funding, which includes funding from the city.

Once completed, the new 40,000 square-foot facility will feature a media/technology lounge, an art gallery, a second floor terrace and a café.

Funding for the project is being provided by the federal and provincial governments and the non-profit Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Inc.

The new library is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2020.

