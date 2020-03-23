Screening measures in place for all P.E.I. entry points to prevent spread of COVID-19

By land, by sea and by air — anyone arriving to Prince Edward Island is being greeted and screened by a public health official.

Health officers are stationed to meet people who are coming off the Confederation Bridge, at the Charlottetown airport and the ferry terminal in Souris.

They are asking people a series of questions, including where they are coming from and if they are from the Island.

If they are showing any symptoms, officials are taking their contact information and starting the process for them to be tested.

Everyone coming to P.E.I. — from anywhere — is being asked to self-isolate for a 14-day period.

Exceptions will be made for essential personnel, such as health-care workers, truck drivers and airline crews.

Public health officials are positioned at all entry points into P.E.I. to inform people about the coronavirus and to remind them to self-isolate for the required 14 days. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the measures — put in place over the weekend — are there to help and don't mean that the borders are closed.

"I think we need to be clear, we are not preventing people from coming home ... or coming into the province for exemptions for work," Morrison said.

An information sheet handed to travellers who arrive at the bridge, airport or ferry terminal telling them to self-isolate for 14 days. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"So the borders are not closed, however, we are wanting to make sure that everyone coming on to the Island is getting very clear information in their hand and understand that they need to self-isolate."

Morrison said testing travellers with symptoms is part of the province's goal to prevent the virus from spreading.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

