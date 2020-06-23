Almost 300 public health inspections so far for P.E.I. businesses

Businesses on P.E.I. continue to have inspections to determine whether they are following public health guidance and have operational plans in place.

Dr. Heather Morrison said during her media briefing on Tuesday that 299 inspections have taken place so far.

"These are being done in businesses, restaurants, retail stores," Morrison said.

"I want to thank our environmental health officers who have been doing a large number of these inspections."

Businesses that have reopened on P.E.I. are required to have an operational plan that outlines how the facility and staff will work to keep everyone safe and will follow all public health guidelines.

A breakdown for this week was unavailable. But as of June 19, 207 inspections had taken place with 154 of them being found as satisfactory.

One of the locations visited by an inspector was Owls Hollow, a toy store in Charlottetown.

"It was a surprise inspection," said employee Lily Balderston.

"It was a little bit intimidating just cause we want to make sure that we're doing the best that we can to keep our customers safe."

Balderston said the inspector looked at their operational plan and checked out the facility.

"She just kind of explained that she was going to look around," Balderston said. "She's going to check out our washrooms — anything that was available to our customers and just make sure that it looked set up properly."

Owls Hollow employee Lily Balderston says it was good to see how the inspections are done to ensure that everything was safe for customers and staff. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The inspector also checked in with Balderston to find out what she knew of the procedures and protocols in place. The inspection only lasted about 20 minutes but Balderston said it left an impression.

"I thought it was great. She definitely was like, very thorough and checked everything," she said.

"It gave me assurance that wherever else I'm going in P.E.I. just to make sure that it's safe, cause we don't have any cases. But it's still good to know that they are keeping everything very up to standards."

Education over fines

As of June 19, of the 207 inspections, 44 inspections were deemed unsatisfactory. Health PEI officials work with those businesses to make any necessary charges on site at that time, or schedule a followup inspection to ensure compliance.

There were also nine businesses that had been deemed unsatisfactory originally but passed the followup inspection.

Officials said they have not fined or closed any businesses at this time and are instead working on educating owners and staff to help keep people safe.

