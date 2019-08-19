Woman fined $1,000 after Charlottetown gathering exceeded COVID-19 limits

Charlottetown Police fined a 19-year-old woman $1,000 on Friday for hosting a gathering bigger than current COVID-19 limits on Prince Edward Island allow.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to an anonymous complaint about a large gathering on Pleasant Street.

Police discovered that the gathering had more than 10 people present, which is the current gathering limit under COVID-19 restrictions.

A news release about the incident, issued Monday, did not say how many people were actually at the address involved.

As of April 29, 149 charges had been laid in relation to public health violations since P.E.I. imposed public health orders related to the pandemic.

More from CBC P.E.I.