Summerside man facing $1,000 fine for large gathering

A 20-year-old man has been charged with violating public health orders following a large gathering on the weekend, according to a news release from Summerside police.

Police responded to a report of a large house party Sunday around 12:15 a.m., the release said. Officers estimated there were about 60 people there, police said.

Under the Public Health Act, personal gatherings are limited to 20 people indoors and outdoors.

Police say the man is facing a $1,000 fine.

'It can spread easily'

Last week, Charlottetown police also issued a $1,000 fine to a 24-year old woman. A police release says they responded to a complaint of a large gathering at a residence and found more than 20 people inside.

"The personal gathering limit is 20 and more than that you need to have an operational plan in place," said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, during her weekly COVID-19 briefing on Nov. 10.

"Certainly, any more than 50 you'd have to have an operational plan approved by the office."

Even for gatherings within those limits, Morrison said social distancing and other public health measures are still critical.

"We talked about it here different times, the importance of trying to keep our gatherings small, especially as we go into the holidays," she said on Nov. 10.

"We know there are outbreaks related to personal gatherings and it can spread easily."

More from CBC P.E.I.