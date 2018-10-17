From confident to cautious: Your Comments on P.E.I.'s back-to-school plan

The P.E.I. government announced its back-to-school plan Wednesday for students, staff and parents — and commenters on social media had mixed reviews.

Some writing on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page felt cautious about the plan, and others felt more confident that everything would go according to plan.

Either way, there are still many questions people want answered.

Here is what you had to say.

'I need to see more detail'

Auryn Chappell says the plan is a bad idea, and that "there is not enough staff or time in a day to ensure students will adhere to regulations."

Others like Vaughn Macdonald, Robert Livingston and Paige Henry felt that there wasn't enough information in the live news conference and that they need much more detail.

Livingston said it was "a lame plan" with many questions unanswered.

"Didn't really give us any information," Macdonald said. "Yes, there will be school, wear a mask if you feel like it. More questions than answers."

Henry added: "I think this is dangerous and I need to see more detail before I'll feel confident."

'Great news,' but ...

"Seems pretty straight forward to me," says Amanda Smith. "School will start as usual, masks recommended, but not mandatory. … I support the decision to open schools and masks not mandatory. Good job on that!"

Ryan MacDonald said it's "great news," especially for the kids.

Lisa LooWho said she's optimistic, and that moving forward is necessary.

"I'm pretty confident the schools are and will continue to do everything they can to keep our kids safe," she said.

Jerina MacMillan said "It will be so good for the kids to go back to school! But I still don't know timing for my three girls, so I can make plans around work.

"Am I going to have to find a way to drop them off and pick them up, 6 times a day?"

Melissa DeJong had a list of questions remaining for government. "What of substitute teachers who go to different schools? How will 'cohorts' work in the high school level, where classes are different for each student? … If a student tests positive, will their teacher have to isolate? If so, will there be enough substitutes to cover the absences?"

