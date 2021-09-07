Dr. Heather Morrison holding COVID-19 briefing

A COVID-19 briefing is being held this afternoon, one day after the province announced a student at West Royalty Elementary School had tested positive.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is providing the update Sunday afternoon.

Health P.E.I. said West Royalty Elementary would undergo a deep cleaning this weekend.

Contract tracing is underway.

There is an potential exposure site related to the case: Dairy Queen on University Avenue in Charlottetown, Sept. 7, from 8-9 p.m.

P.E.I. has eight active cases of COVID-19 and has had 241 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

As of Sept. 8, 246,214 doses of vaccine had been administered on P.E.I. Ninety-two per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose and 83.1 per cent had received two doses.

Children under the age of 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.