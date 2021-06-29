P.E.I. chief public health officer to give COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:30 a.m. AT.

The province describes today's event as a regular media update.

You can watch live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

This is the first briefing since the province announced its back-to-school plan, which is less strict than last school year's and which has garnered some criticism from the provincial Opposition, the home and school federation and at least one epidemiologist as too lax.

P.E.I. has seen 224 cases of COVID-19, seven of which are active. There have been no deaths.

