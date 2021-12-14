We Can't All Be Perfect approved for Charlottetown mural

Charlottetown city council has approved a large mural to go on a building on Great George Street in the downtown.

A reproduction of one of Erica Rutherford's best-known paintings, We Can't All Be Perfect, will be placed on the side of the Old Triangle restaurant building at 189 Great George Street.

In city council documents discussing the project, Rutherford is described as a pioneer among members of the P.E.I. transgender and LGBTQ community.

Born in the U.K., Rutherford painted, illustrated books, and was a filmmaker and teacher. She worked London, Paris, South Africa, Spain and the United States before settling on P.E.I. in 1985. Rutherford died on the Island in 2008.

An arial view of the building of the "Old Triangle" building shows the side of the building where the mural will go. The image was included in council documents. (Charlottetown City Council)

Discover Charlottetown brought the request to council. Documents said the reproduction will be a vinyl print, about 4.5 by 4 metres, stretched over a tension frame. It will be placed on the south facade of the building, along with some background information about the artist and original artwork.

Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning, said the project is part of a public art process that city council is involved in.

"It's just a nice mural that's going to dress up the side of that building," said MacLeod.

"It shows that Charlottetown is open to all kinds of ideas."

MacLeod expects there will be other art approved for other parts of Charlottetown in the near future.