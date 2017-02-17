P.E.I. archives moving to new home
There will be a larger public service area in new location
The P.E.I. Public Archives and Records Office will be moving to the Atlantic Technology Centre, just a couple blocks up Charlottetown's Great George Street, by this fall.
It is currently housed on the fourth floor of the Coles Building, with some storage in the basement.
Space in the Coles building is tight, particularly with the renovations at Province House. The Green Party is also using part of the fourth floor.
Moving the archives to ATC will allow for a larger public service area for clients, provincial officials say. All storage and public areas will be on the same level for ease of access.
Officials say they will try to minimize the impact of the move on patrons, and take care to protect the valuable collection.
With files from Laura Chapin
