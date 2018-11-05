UPEI psychologists will give students 'second level of support'

The UPEI administration has decided to put provincial funding for student mental health toward hiring two clinical psychologists.

In addition to operating counselling practices on campus, the psychologists will teach in the new PhD program in psychology that's starting next fall.

"If we didn't have our clinical psychologists here then that student might be referred to a psychiatrist. The wait list for a psychiatrist, my understanding, is six months to a year," said Jackie Podger, vice-president of administration and finance at UPEI.

"At least now we are able to give a second level of support to the students that they wouldn't have gotten."

The province offered $100,000 in new funding after the UPEI Student Union lobbied for it last year.

The clinical psychologists will oversee 10 interns starting next fall. That group will also be doing student assessments in the P.E.I. public school system.

