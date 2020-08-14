Summerside psychiatrist fined $215K for tax evasion

A Summerside psychiatrist has been fined $215,539 for personal and corporate tax evasion.

Arvind Singh, 49, was sentenced Tuesday in provincial court in Summerside. He pleaded guilty to two charges under the Income Tax Act in July.

One charge related to failing to declare personal income and making claims of ineligible expenses, that totalled more than $80,000 in unpaid taxes for the 2013 to 2015 tax years, according to an investigation by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), that was referred to by the courts.

The other charge involved other claims of ineligible corporate and personal expenses related to a company owned by Singh and his spouse, S & D Professional Corporation. CRA said together that totalled more than $135,000 in unpaid taxes over the three tax years.

In a release, the CRA said in addition to the fine, Singh would have to pay the full amount of tax owing — another $215,539 — along with interest and penalties assessed by the agency.

