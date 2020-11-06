Not enough nurses to staff mental health services, says P.E.I. Nurses' Union

The P.E.I. Nurses' Union says there aren't enough nurses to staff both the Unit 9 psychiatric ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Charlottetown Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic, or PUCC.

The PUCC in Charlottetown closed temporarily Friday due to a staffing shortage, according to a release from the province Thursday evening. It's located at Hillsborough Hospital next door to the QEH and is usually open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nurses' union president Mona O'Shea says nurses were being asked to work 24-hour shifts to cover the needs of both facilities.

"Frontline nurses are definitely having to adapt to uncertain conditions and everyone is doing their very best to meet extraordinary demands in a rapidly changing environment," she said.

This past spring, the province opened PUCCs in Charlottetown and at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside to help those in mental health crisis, instead of them being seen at hospital emergency departments. Those seen at the emergency department in Charlottetown used to be admitted to Unit 9, if they required hospitalization.

Unit 9 was cleared of mental health patients in the spring in the early days of the pandemic, to make way for possible COVID-19 patients. However, none of the positive cases on P.E.I. needed to be hospitalized.

The province has about 200 vacant positions for nurses, according to the president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union Mona O'Shea. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Earlier this week, Unit 9 was reopened to mental health patients requiring admission. The unit has 20 beds, and eight patients with dementia are currently occupying beds as they wait for placements in long-term care beds in other facilities.

O'Shea said there are 200 nursing vacancies across P.E.I. right now.

She said some nurses have retired or moved away since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release from the province advised anyone seeking urgent mental health care to visit the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital instead of going to the Charlottetown PUCC.

The PUCC at the Prince County Hospital remains open.

