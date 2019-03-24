Rumours about students identifying as cats are rooted in hate, says P.E.I. Public Schools Branch

Litter boxes will not be put in schools on P.E.I. to accommodate students who identify as cats, the Public Schools Branch says.

You read that right.

As strange as that may sound to some, director Norbert Carpenter said he felt the need to issue a public statement to address misinformation circulating within the school system and on social media.

"I had a lot of concern about this because it was becoming a distraction to the learning and teaching at some of our schools," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Steve Bruce.

"I think a lot of people thought this was a joke, and it's not a joke."

He said for months schools and the PSB have received phone calls and emails about the issue.

Carpenter said children in schools express themselves in many ways, but the rumours of students identifying as cats appears to be "rooted in hate.

"It seemed to me like it was a backlash against some of the progressive things that our schools are doing, and we would have many that would say this is rooted in hate and transphobia and homophobia and that message needs to be clear, it's not acceptable."