Public Schools Branch wants feedback from parents on student report cards

The Public Schools Branch and the P.E.I. Department of Education are doing a report card review for kindergarten through Grade 9.

It's been five years since the format of report cards was last updated.

"The committee was tasked really with looking at the various reports that are being used in our system. We have quite a few styles of reports being used. We wanted to bring some level of consistency," Luanne Inman, chair of the Public Schools Branch report card committee, told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Different systems

Some report cards in Island schools use percentage scores and others use a numbered system which grades students from levels one to four.

We basically want to know from parents what they value on a report card, what do they want to see. — Luanne Inman, Public Schools Branch

The Public Schools Branch and the Education Department are looking for feedback from parents and guardians through an online survey.

Included in the survey are questions like how important parents feel it is to have a grade for each subject and how valuable general comments from their child's homeroom teacher are.

What do parents want to see?

"We basically want to know from parents what they value on a report card, what do they want to see," Inman said.

The survey also asks if they want to see attendance records included in report cards and how often they would like parent-teacher interviews conducted.

In addition to parent input, the department will also soon be seeking feedback from teachers and school administrators.

"It's very important that all stakeholders provide feedback to the committee because that's basically what we're going to look to, to develop our proposal," she said.

The parent survey will be available online until June 11 and takes about five minutes to complete.

Changes to the report cards will likely take effect for the 2020-21 school year, Inman said.

More P.E.I. news