Public Schools Branch looking for substitutes behind the wheel

The Public Schools Branch is looking for substitutes — not in the classroom, but behind the wheel. The PSB is advertising for substitute school bus drivers across the province.

Finding enough drivers is always a challenge and there seems to be fewer and fewer drivers, says Parker Grimmer, PSB director.

"They are an extremely important employee for the functioning of the branch and the success of our schools," he said.

The branch likes to have a pool of more than 50 substitute drivers, but the exact number needed this year won't be known for a few weeks when some permanent positions are filled, Grimmer said.

"We do whatever we can to try to actively recruit sub drivers and we do so by offering, you know, free sessions."

Grimmer said free training sessions and job fairs are offered throughout the Island.

"We are hoping that people will look at that and consider that might be something they want to participate in," he said.

Drivers need a number of qualifications including a high school diploma or GED, a valid Class 2 driver's licence, completion of the bus driver training program, first aid and CPR training as well as proof of medical fitness.

Grimmer said interested Islanders should look at the Jobs P.E.I. website for openings.

