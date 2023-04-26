Impact of federal public service strike starting to be noticed on P.E.I.

The impact of a strike by Canada's public service is starting to be felt on Prince Edward Island, some groups say.

Tens of thousands of federal public servants represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada walked off the job last week, including about 3,000 on the Island.

Talks to resolve the dispute are underway with their employer, Treasury Board of Canada.

An end can't come too soon for accounting staff trying to help clients file their tax returns accurately and on time, says Mike Fitzpatrick. Employees of the Canada Revenue Agency are among those on the picket lines.

"The ability to contact CRA is effectively gone. The wait times are extremely long… [and] business support is completely shut down," said Fitzpatrick, a partner at Charlottetown-based Fitzpatrick & Co.

He said payments like the Canada Child Benefit and climate action rebates are linked to the earnings shown on individuals' tax returns.

Accounting firm partner Mike Fitzpatrick says reaching the Canada Revenue Agency with questions on the behalf of clients is almost impossible these days. Here he's on hold with the CRA. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"If people can't file, they will feel an impact certainly on the recurrence of their cash coming in from that, so we expect that people are in a panic to file and want to get filed on time."

He's advising people to stay calm, err on the side of caution if they don't know what to claim, and get their returns in by May 1 to avoid late-filing penalties.

Fitzpatrick said he wouldn't be surprised if the number of changes and corrections to tax forms spikes this year because people couldn't reach a CRA agent to ask a question before filing.

Small businesses have even more reason to file on time, facing 10 per cent fines if they're late, said Frédéric Gionet, a senior policy analyst with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business's Atlantic Region.

People who might qualify for a benefit payment based on their income tax documents should file before the May 1 deadline even if they have questions and can't reach a CRA agent, tax experts say. (The Canadian Press)

"Anything they have that would be pending with CRA would take more time, or [be] delayed to a point where they might be paying a fine, so they're really concerned with the risk," he told CBC News Wednesday.

"Spending more time on the phone with CRA, or not being able to reach their destinations and get their right answer, it's obviously impactful on their business for sure."

Workers may be delayed arriving

Meanwhile, farm and seafood operations are closely watching the strike to determine what impact it could have on the federally administered Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Donald Killorn, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, says about 40 per cent of his industry's workforce on the Island is made up of foreign workers.

Temporary foreign workers make up about 40 per cent of Prince Edward Island's agricultural labour force, says Donald Killorn, the executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Our agriculture industry depends on a good strong labour force to bring the economic impact that it does," he said. "A lack of labour impacts our ability to generate economic impact, it impacts our ability to get the crop in the ground, get the crop out of the ground, get it processed."

Killorn said many farmers were aware a strike was looming and got their paperwork in early. Any workers aiming to arrive on the Island in April would have had their files processed before the strike began, but May arrivals could be compromised.

"There's really no season that doesn't require some amount of foreign labour on Prince Edward Island," he said.

"We know that the Government of Canada is prioritizing primary agriculture in an effort to limit disruption. But nonetheless, beginning in May, we're going to see a delay in arrivals of that foreign workforce."

Killorn said a speedy resolution to the strike will limit the fallout for farmers and processors.