4 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., bringing total to 9

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on P.E.I., says Dr. Heather Morrison.

All four are men between the ages of 55 and 70 who travelled internationally and self-isolated upon their return.

Two of the men are from Queens County, and two are from Prince County.

One travelled to the U.S., one to the Caribbean and two to Europe. There is no connection between the men.

Public health nursing will be initiating a follow up with them tonight and will get further details to begin the contact-tracing process.

"We have been working with public health nursing, and they are expecting this is where the real work starts," said Morrison of performing contact-tracing as the cases continue to climb.

Morrison said there was a range of symptoms among the patients.

"I'm hoping none of them will be hospitalized … the symptoms are certainly typical with what we know of COVID-19," she said.

