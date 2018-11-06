P.E.I. announces new cuts to income tax, tax on small businesses

The P.E.I. government has increased the basic personal income tax exemption and will lower taxes on small businesses in the new year.

The personal income tax exemption, income which will not be taxed by the province, is up $500 to $9,160, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018. The change will lower government tax revenue by about $4.1 million.

"Our province's solid financial position — with a surplus of $75.2 million — means we can now further accelerate the priorities of Islanders so they all share in the benefits," said Finance Minister Heath MacDonald in a news release.

The tax on small businesses is going down 0.5 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

