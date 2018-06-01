Province hopes to drive Island campers to private sites this summer in light of COVID-19

The P.E.I. government is hoping to boost business for private campgrounds this summer by limiting the number of people using provincial sites.

At a Thursday news briefing, Minister of Tourism Matthew MacKay announced all provincial campgrounds will open for the season on Friday, June 26 — but only for Islanders who booked their seasonal campsites by the end of March.

MacKay said the idea aims to drive campers to private sites that will be facing "a very bleak tourism season this year."

"It's going to be a tough camping year in general, especially in the private campgrounds," he said.

"We didn't want to take business from the private campgrounds. We want to see them stay open and hopefully have somewhat of a summer out of it."

MacKay said the government plans to use the summer months as an opportunity to make upgrades and expansions at the provincial parks.

'Give the private sector a chance'

Following the decision, MacKay said he's heard from private campground operators who have said they're appreciative of the gesture.

"We wanted to get some major infrastructure upgrades done as well as give the private sector a chance to get some of that business during this tough, challenging tourism season," he said.

The province, he said, is also looking at developing possible strategies to help drive business to the Island's private campsites this summer.

"I think this is going to be a summer that we need to be really creative, it's going to be a summer like no other we've ever had," he said.

Plan could change

MacKay added that while this is the plan for now, it could change as the summer and circumstances surrounding COVID-19 change.

"We said we would start with this," he said.

MacKay said about 115 site reservations came in before the March deadline. He said he isn't sure how much revenue will be lost, but hopes to have more information in the coming days.

He also mentioned that despite the decision, provincial park staff will continue to work.

"No park staff is going to be affected, they're still going to be going to work. Their work environment just might change a little bit."

