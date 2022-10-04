Bonshaw, Strathgartney parks remain closed as officials turn post-Fiona focus to Brookvale
Province aims to have the 2 parks open on time in the spring
Bonshaw and Strathgartney provincial parks resemble a "pile of matchsticks" and will remain closed as cleanup crews work to remove downed trees and debris from post-tropical storm Fiona.
"They're very popular parks, I know, this time of year," said Shane Arbing, manager of provincial parks for P.E.I.
"We're just urging people to make sure they don't use that trail system until we figure out a plan to reopen those."
Arbing said the priority is to get Brookvale cleaned up so that it can be ready for use during the 2023 Canada Winter Games in February.
"Brookvale was hard hit, as well — a lot of tree damage down on the trail system at the Nordic site."
Arbing said it's been hard to find contractors and labourers who aren't already working in the aftermath of Fiona. Some seasonal staff are being asked if they can come back to help with the clean-up throughout the park and trail system.
People have lives to live, and we recognize that there are still Islanders without power.— Shane Arbing
"People have lives to live, and we recognize that there are still Islanders without power. [There's] a lot of work to do for those poor folks at home. So, you know, there's a lot of factors going to play right now."
Other than the downed trees, the parks sustained very little damage, he said. Some of the boardwalks and other infrastructure were removed or protected before the storm hit on Sept. 24.
But he said there is an "unbelievable amount" of trees down at parks such as Brudenell, King's Castle and Green Park.
Arbing said it's important to get as much work as possible done this fall so that the parks can open on time in the spring.
"That's our goal," he said.
With files from Angela Walker
