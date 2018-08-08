P.E.I. warns of needles at provincial park beach
Sharps container at park vandalized
Visitors to Red Point Provincial Park in eastern P.E.I. are being warned there may be needles on the ground at the campground and in the surrounding area, including the beach.
In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the province says a needle disposal container at the park was vandalized. The province is concerned its contents may have been scattered around the campground.
The province is advising visitors to wear appropriate footwear while visiting Red Point Provincial Park, and to be on the lookout for needles.
RCMP are investigating the incident. Park staff members are checking public areas including playgrounds, supervised beach areas and washrooms.
Anyone finding a needle should notify park staff or parks manager Shane Arbing via email or at 902-368-4404.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.