P.E.I. warns of needles at provincial park beach

Visitors to Red Point Provincial Park in eastern P.E.I. are being warned there may be needles on the ground at the campground and in the surrounding area, including the beach.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the province says a needle disposal container at the park was vandalized. The province is concerned its contents may have been scattered around the campground.

The province is advising visitors to wear appropriate footwear while visiting Red Point Provincial Park, and to be on the lookout for needles.

RCMP are investigating the incident. Park staff members are checking public areas including playgrounds, supervised beach areas and washrooms.

Anyone finding a needle should notify park staff or parks manager Shane Arbing via email or at 902-368-4404.

