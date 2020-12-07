More provincial staff to work from home during 2-week circuit breaker

The P.E.I. government has asked all provincial employees who can to work from home the next two weeks during a "circuit-breaker" phase of the Island's COVID-19 pandemic response.

The circuit breaker, introduced Sunday, is a short, sharp response to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. in the last few days. The hope is that keeping more people at home will stop the spread of coronavirus, just as a circuit breaker is designed to stop the flow of electricity.

"As a result of the new public health measures announced, the Public Service Commission, in partnership with the government operations committee, asked all employees who can and are approved to work from home to begin to do so immediately," a provincial government spokesperson said Monday in an email to CBC News.

Government departments and agencies are modifying the way they provide services and making arrangements to have staff who can work from home do so, the email said. Those who can't work from home due to the nature of their work will continue to report to their workplace and follow public health protocols.

"Services to Islanders will continue during this time, with enhanced precautions, and will be offered virtually where possible."

Check before heading out

About one-third of the P.E.I. civil service had been already working remotely for at least a portion of their work week before the circuit breaker measures, the email said.

"We anticipate that this will increase, as those currently working remotely on a part-time basis are anticipated to do so full-time for the next two weeks, and others that haven't been working remotely to date may now do so."

If you are looking for a government service, the province is urging consumers to check its COVID-19 information site before making a trip.

