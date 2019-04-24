Here are the people who plan to run in the 2023 P.E.I. provincial election — so far

You may be seeing a lot of pre-election campaigning going on lately, with people announcing their intention to run in the next provincial election on P.E.I.

The province has fixed election date legislation, which has set voting day as Oct. 2, 2023. Despite that, there is widespread speculation that Premier Dennis King will trigger the campaign early, after Canada Games events that P.E.I. is hosting wind up in early March. So all the parties are ramping up their plans.

We've put together a running list of the people who've put their name forward to run. People on this list are either already nominated or are seeking the party nomination to run in their respective district.

Typically on P.E.I., earning the nomination is a formality for most people who plan to run, but in some cases there's more than one contender — so a nomination vote has to happen to choose the party's candidate for a district.

Below are all the names of people who've come forward so far.

This list will be updated weekdays during the day.