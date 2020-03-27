2 new cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. brings total to 11 cases

There are two more positive cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I., says chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison, bringing the total to 11 cases.

Both cases are females who live in Prince County — one in her 20s, the other in her 50s. They both travelled internationally.

"I spoke with both of them this afternoon, they are home and doing well," Morrison said in her Friday afternoon news briefing, adding that like all the other cases, public health will now begin the contact-tracing process.

She said both women had self-isolated since returning to P.E.I.

They both arrived back to Charlottetown last week and started exhibiting symptoms shortly after getting home.

Expanded testing

P.E.I.'s testing was originally limited to those who were symptomatic and had travelled internationally. Morrison said the criteria was broadened last week to increase testing and capture more groups beyond international travel.

She said anyone with symptoms within two weeks of travel anywhere off the Island will be tested, and health officials are also testing anyone entering a hospital who is very sick with acute respiratory illness, regardless of travel history.

Health care workers who have a new cough or fever are also being tested, whether or not they've travelled.

To date, all of P.E.I.'s 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases are related to international travel.

