P.E.I. Premier to give COVID-19 news briefing at 5 p.m.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King will be giving a news briefing at 5 p.m.

A news release sent before the briefing said King will be joined by chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison and members of the provincial cabinet.

On Friday, the province announced $2 million to further support early learning centres, staff and parents.

Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks.

The premier is still in self-isolation after travelling to Boston on March 11.

There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, all travel related.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

