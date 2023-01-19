Residents get first look at plans to overhaul grounds, streets around Province House 

Charlottetown residents weighed in Wednesday night on plans for a major redevelopment of the Province House historic district.

The city and Charlottetown Area Development Corporation (CADC) held an open house at the Charlottetown library to review the 90-page master plan.

Huge billboards were set up throughout the room where people could take a look at what is being proposed, and post sticky notes with their feedback.

Funding has not been secured for the project, said Aaron Hansen, director of operations for CADC.

Aaron Hansen, left, director of operations with CADC discusses plans, with Kent MacPhee, who owns the Olde Dublin Pub and Claddagh Oyster House on Sydney Street. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

In 2022, the redesign was projected to cost more than $10 million. He expects that to have increased to as much as $14 million now, but added the project would be implemented in phases.

Hansen hopes the first phase of the work could start sometime next year.

"It's overwhelmingly positive. Everybody seems pretty thrilled with the images that are shown," said Hansen.

"There's been lots of talk about bike lanes, street trees and ensuring that all of that is addressed. Some people spoke up about the amount of hard surface that's there, and whether there could be more grass instead of hard surfaces and those are all valid points. That's why we're doing this, is to collect that feedback."

The district includes Province House, the George Coles Building and the Confederation Centre of the Arts and all the streets that surround those buildings. Those include parts of Grafton, Queen, Sydney, Great George, Richmond and Church streets.

The plan, which has not been finalized, calls for improved lighting, public artwork, and the entire area to be repaved with concrete and stone.

There would be a series of lights and water fountains in front of historic Province House.

'Will really give this place a bit more pop'

Outdoor patios would be relocated next to buildings, allowing for rain canopies, with larger sidewalks on the outside of the patios.

Gurwinder Singh, left, and J. V. Javier, both of Charlottetown, took part in the open house Wednesday night in downtown Charlottetown (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

There would be overhead suspended public art on Sydney Street to tie that street in with the district. Parts of that street would also be closed to vehicles for part of the year.

Gurwinder Singh of Charlottetown was busy posting notes about what he'd like to see in the plan. He said overall, he likes it.

"People came here for getting pictures," he said.

"So, there's no sculptures, if they'd introduce those sculptures then more people would come over there and get pictures."

J.V. Javier of Charlottetown said the plan will give the city a greater sense of place for both residents and visitors.

"I think the attempt to pedestrianize the area is great, the attempt to really activate the streets and those corners and around the Confederation Centre will really give this place a bit more pop."

'They do lure you in'

Kent MacPhee, who owns the Olde Dublin Pub and Claddagh Oyster House on Sydney Street, said he believes the changes will bring more people into the area.

Josh Coles of Charlottetown, who was a tour guide for years in the district, said there was a lot to take in. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"If I think of my own travels, things that look catchy or sexy, they do lure you in," he said.

"I really think the initiative here will create the ability for more events, more outdoor events in the district."

Josh Coles of Charlottetown, who was a tour guide for years in the district, said there was a lot to take in.

"Part of me wonders, you know, does all of this need to change in this way, but surely there are different things that can be improved."

'Where will the money come from?'

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown, who was reviewing some of the comments, said he was pleased to see so many were positive.

There is interest from all parties to make this happen, he said, but added there is still a lot of work to do.

Huge billboards were set up throughout the room where people could take a look at what is being proposed, and post sticky notes with their feedback. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"We're moving in the right direction," said Brown.

"But where will the money come from? That's up to the plan going forward."

Officials will review all the feedback received to help improve the overall plan, said Scott Adams, manager of public works with the city.

"We'll get into the nitty gritty details when we get down to the design," said Adams.

"This is a concept, it's a starting point to give people some ideas of what could be for this area, and then we want to see what people think about it."

'Hit the ground running'

Plans for a major overhaul at the Confederation Centre of the Arts is also in the works.

Plans for a major overhaul at the Confederation Centre of the Arts include a rooftop terrace. (Confederation Centre of the Arts )

Those plans were also on display.

The centre's plans include a new entry and windows on both levels, overlooking Victoria Row, and a rooftop terrace.

Some business owners did express concerns about the impact all the construction would have on their businesses, said Hansen. He acknowledged that is a challenge.

"I expect what we would do is let the summer happen and be ready to hit the ground running in kind of mid-September and get as much as you can get done before the snow flies and then get back at it in the spring, to finish it up before the next summer starts."

The city will continue to take feedback on the proposals by email until the end of the month.