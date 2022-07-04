P.E.I. gets peek behind the Province House curtain

The public is finally getting a look at the outside of Province House, where major renovations have been ongoing for eight years.

A sheet that's been covering one end of the building was dropped on Monday to reveal the completed masonry.

Crews have been busy replacing and restoring the 8,000 exterior stones, trying to save as many as possible.

Workers plan to drop more sheets throughout the week to reveal all the masonry, then remove the metal scaffolding.

Workers tried to preserve as many as of the stones as possible. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Tim Chandler, senior project manager, said he's proud to finally showcase part of the work.

"It's very exciting. You know, this day has been, I'll say, a long time coming … so we're really excited to show the building. It represents so much hard work."

The entire project was originally set to be completed by 2018, at a cost of $20 million, but now Parks Canada is aiming for the end of 2023 with a total of $91.8 million in federal funds allocated thus far.

Work on Province House has been ongoing for eight years. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

More of the exterior will be revealed in the coming days. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

The roof was also in need of repair. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)