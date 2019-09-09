Province expanding Dorian debris cleanup to Island homes

The government of P.E.I. has announced debris removal services following post-tropical storm Dorian have been expanded to include cleanup around homes.

"We know Islanders need help safely removing larger debris from their yards," said Steven Myers, minister of transportation and infrastructure and energy, in a news release issued by the province Thursday afternoon.

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside can contact provincial Highway Maintenance dispatch to register:

Prince County: (902) 888-8275

Queens County: (902) 368-4770

Kings County: (902) 652-8960

If the dispatch number is busy and Islanders are connected to voicemail the province asks that they leave a detailed message including their location and contact information.

In addition to enlisting provincial road crews, the province has said that it is prepared to reach out to private contractors in order to help with debris removal around Island homes — but it may take some time, according to the release.

"Island-wide debris cleanup is expected to take several weeks, so we appreciate the patience of homeowners during this province-wide clean-up effort," Myers said in the release.

Islanders are also being reminded that free debris dropoff has been extended at Island Waste Management Corporation sites until Sept. 30.

