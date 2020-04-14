P.E.I. announces supports for students

The P.E.I. government announced a number of supports for students on Tuesday.

Education Minister Brad Trivers announced financial programs to support the Island's post-secondary students who may have trouble finding work due to COVID-19.

This includes $95,000 to be distributed through UPEI and Holland College student unions and a $75,000 research fund that came at a request of the UPEI Student Union.

Trivers said this is in addition to previously announced programs that could benefit post-secondary students such as deferred loan payments, a temporary rent subsidy, extending the jobs for youth application deadlines, and a one time amount of $750 for eligible students waiting on federal program money to come through.

Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay announced that the province would be expanding the Skills PEI post-secondary employment program by supporting an additional 320 positions.

MacKay said the expansion will create more summer jobs and focus on providing support for communities, environmental organizations, charities and non-profits and private sectors businesses needing labour. He said all jobs created will follow the measures of the Chief Public Health Office.

The province will also be increasing the subsidy for private sector employers from 50 to 75 per cent of the hired students' salaries.

Modelling numbers

At an earlier briefing, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison was joined by Premier Dennis King to unveil the modelling scenarios and projections for the province.

Even with continuing strict public health measures like physical distancing and self-isolation, Morrison said P.E.I. could see 120 hospitalizations by June, with up to nine deaths.

Morrison did not report any new cases at the briefing, leaving the provincial total at 25, with 23 cases considered recovered.

24 of P.E.I.'s cases are related to international travel, while a single case is related to interprovincial travel. There has not been any reported evidence of community transmission in the province.

