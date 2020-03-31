P.E.I. government giving COVID-19 update
P.E.I. has 21 positive cases after 3 announced earlier Tuesday
The P.E.I. government is providing an update on its response to COVID-19.
P.E.I. has 21 positive cases. One of those cases is considered recovered.
The briefing will be streamed live here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Sara Fraser, Sam Juric and Malcolm Campbell