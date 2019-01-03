More than 1,000 items up for grabs at P.E.I. government auction

The province is holding a public auction Saturday.

Usually the auction is held every year, but they didn't hold it last year, said Stephen Szwarc, acting director of the province's highway maintenance division.

"So this is about a year and a half worth of materials and equipment."

More than 1,000 items no longer needed by the province are up for grabs, including vehicles and equipment from several government departments.

Szwarc said there are various reasons the province might do away with some access equipment, such as aging or incompatible parts.

"We have approximately 30 buses. We have some half-ton trucks, minivans, full-size cars. We have passenger vans."

The auction will also include plows, used tires and mowers, Szwarc said.

"We have some compressors and then we get in some furniture as well. We have some air conditioner. Air conditioners are quite a few different types of items."

Szwarc said some equipment is in good condition and some is better suited for parts.

The auction began at 10 a.m. at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

