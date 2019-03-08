Province adds 14 new acquisitions to its art bank

Sandy Kowalik with her sculpture Still Waiting behind her. 'I was playing around with a whole series. It was called the listening series. A series of heads. It was all about listen to me I’ve had enough, hear me, I’m here,' she says. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The province has added 14 new acquisitions to its art bank. The art bank was created in 1979 to celebrate and support local artists. This year marks its 40th in existence.

There were 67 works submitted and the 14 additions were selected by a peer-review jury.

Piece in the art bank are put on display in government buildings.

Art bank co-ordinator Lori MacAdam said seeing the pieces delivered to the Shaw building was like "Christmas."

'Really really happy'

She said the collection is a great way to showcase Island talent.

"I don't think the public are aware how much talent we have," she said.

"A lot of the artists we have now have gone on to become more popular, I don't know if it's because of the art bank but I'm sure it's helped them."

Vessels by Keri Locheed. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Sandy Kowalik's terra cotta sculpture Still Waiting was one of the pieces chosen this year.

"I'm really really happy to be represented in the provincial art bank. I've lived and worked as an artist here for many, many years. It just feels really nice to be included in this group of artists," she said.

'Identifies what we are as this province'

Kowalik's piece was part of a series of heads encouraging people to communicate better.

"It was called The Listening Series. A series of heads," she said. "It was all about listen to me, I've had enough, hear me, I'm here."

We played in these fields, by Monica MacDonald. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The art bank has had a resurgence in the past few years with the province investing $40,000 since 2017. Kowalik said it's important for government to support local artists in initiatives such as this.

"I'm really happy that the province has put new energy into the art bank after it was floundering for many years," she said.

"It expands everybody's thinking and feeling and sort of identifies what we are as this province."

Burlington Farm by Greg Garand. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The 14 pieces range from sculptures to oil paintings and will be housed in various provincial buildings like the Shaw building, public libraries and schools across P.E.I.

Education, Early Learning and Culture Minister Jordan Brown said the province hopes to expand the accessibility of its nearly 230 piece collection.

"I would like to be in a position where we are able to encourage and support local businesses or private sector entities to be able to loan out art," he said.

"And to circulate it through their public spaces as well so that we can see it around."

Brown said he hopes the province can continue to expand the art bank program in the future.

