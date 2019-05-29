Province commits $355K in annual funding to Bedford MacDonald House

The province will spend $355,500 annually to help the Salvation Army operate Bedford MacDonald House, it announced Wednesday in a written release.

The Salvation Army has operated Bedford MacDonald House for seven years, providing shelter and support to men experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown.

"Every Islander deserves to feel safe and secure and have a roof over their head," said Premier Dennis King.

"Over the past number of years, we have seen an unfortunate increase in demand for shelters and we need to work with our partners, not only to address this increase, but also to understand and remove its underlying causes," King said.

The money will allow Bedford MacDonald House to provide programs and supports for men in need of shelter in Charlottetown around the clock, the release said.

"We are pleased with the spirit of collaboration in the community and the confidence the government has in the Salvation Army to provide the support and care those experiencing homelessness need," said Maj. Daniel Roode, of the Salvation Army.

Adding new programs

The funding will also allow for new programs focused on health, grooming, social and spiritual care, including hygiene kits and recreational activities. The maximum length of stay will increase from seven days in a 30-day period to 21 days, the release said.

"We would not be able to increase the care provided at Bedford MacDonald House without this," Roode said.

As part of the funding agreement, the Salvation Army will also manage the temporary shelter phone line established last December and connect callers with the resources they require.

