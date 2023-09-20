Charlottetown police investigating assault complaints tied to protest over LGBTQ rights in schools

Charlottetown police say they've launched two investigations connected to Wednesday's demonstration over LGBTQ policies in P.E.I. schools.

One complaint of assault was filed Wednesday by someone who said they were shoved as two groups on opposing sides of the issue came together in the city's downtown.

Another complaint was filed Thursday by someone who said they were sexually assaulted after the demonstration moved to Rochford Square.

In another development, the P.E.I. Sexual Assault Centre announced the Take Back The Night march planned for Thursday evening is postponed.

A post on social media said the organization needed time to organize a safe way to hold the march in light of Wednesday's events.

The march aimed at showing community support for survivors of gender- and sex-based violence is now being held on Oct. 9.