Protestor charged with assault after weekend clash

A 30-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged after two groups of protestors clashed in Charlottetown on the weekend.

Charlottetown police responded to call in front of the Jean Canfield federal building on Great George Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Deputy police chief Brad MacConnell said members of a P.E.I. yellow vest group were protesting when an altercation occurred between them and counter-protesters. He said he did not know the number of people involved.

Police have charged one of the counter-protestors with assault and damage to property.

The man is scheduled to appear in court next month.

No one was injured in the incident, MacConnell said.

