Charlottetown police expect to charge 8 with assault over September protest actions

Police expect to charge a total of eight people with assault following a September rally that saw two groups of people with opposing values marching in downtown Charlottetown.

The protests were part of a widespread protest across Canada that some called the "1 Million March 4 Children," which focused on sexual education and LGBTQ respect policies in schools.

Some protesters in Charlottetown wore T-shirts that read, "Leave our kids alone," while others held signs with messages like "Our kids go to school to learn ABC, not LGBTQ2s+" and "Let kids just be kids."

The rally drew a crowd of counter protesters waving Pride flags and holding signs with messages like "Protect trans health care" and "Protect trans kids."

The two groups gathered at Province House before heading on foot to the provincial government buildings on Rochford Street, with several skirmishes breaking out along the way.

Det.-Sgt. Darren MacDougall said Charlottetown police have charged a 21-year-old man with assault and breach of probation.

He said police expect to lay assault charges against five other people in the coming weeks.

"We have three victims who did come forward and provided information and evidence that we followed up on, and currently we have five individuals that we've identified through our investigation that charges are pending in relation to… and we're aware of their identities," MacDougall said.

In addition to those six people, Charlottetown police are also seeking the public's help in identifying two other men who were at the rally with the intent of laying similar charges against them.

Police identified the eight individuals through E-Watch, surveillance video from the Shaw Building, and cellphone videos shot during the protests.

"Three victims, but eight accused persons, so victims were assaulted by multiple individuals. We're talking about pushing, some slapping. In one instance, there was a kick on one of the victims," said MacDougall.

"The tensions were high in this particular protest. I would agree that this one was a little more heated and the sides were divided a little more than what I usually see."