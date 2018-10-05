More wildlife management areas could be coming to P.E.I.

P.E.I. is a step closer to increasing its base of protected land. The Department of Communities, Land and Environment hopes to designate more than 1,600 hectares as wildlife management areas — and is seeking public input.

The land is in 10 areas throughout P.E.I., with some owned by the province, and some by other groups, such as Ducks Unlimited, according to Communities Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown.

The designation would provide protection for natural habitat and wildlife, such as ducks, muskrats, beavers, foxes and migratory birds.

"We're not on this Earth alone, so we have to look out for the species that live there, and we have to make room for them also," Brown said.

Working toward 2020 goal

Currently, about 3.6 per cent of P.E.I.'s land is protected, and the province has a goal to bring that up to seven per cent by 2020.

The new designated areas would contribute 0.28 per cent.

Communities, Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown says the province is working hard to meet its goal of having seven per cent of P.E.I. designated protected land by 2020. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Brown says the progress on protecting more land is behind where he had hoped it would be at this point, but that the province is working "extremely hard" to meet the seven per cent goal.

"It's a hard goal to meet, but it's something, now that the federal government has put some additional funding aside, I think we can get to it," Brown said.

Public outreach

Brown says the province is focused on public outreach, looking for property owners who have land that is environmentally sensitive, and who are interested in having it officially protected.

For the 10 areas currently under consideration, Islanders have until Oct. 19 to submit any input to the province. If there is no opposition, Brown expects the process to designate the land should move quickly.

Cabinet will have to approve the designation, and Brown hopes to make it official sometime this fall.

