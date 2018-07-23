P.E.I. has lowest percentage of protected land in Canada, report says

P.E.I. protects less land per capita than any other province, according to the latest Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society report card.

Currently has 3.6 per cent of P.E.I. land is protected, but the goal is seven per cent by 2020.

Megan Harris, executive director of the Island Nature Trust, says she believes the province can meet its target.

But 87 per cent of P.E.I.'s land is privately owned — a challenge most areas of the country don't face.

Ottawa matching dollar for dollar

A new federal nature fund will invest $500 million into land conservation across the country.

Ottawa is offering to match dollar for dollar, a major boon for smaller provinces, Harris said.

"[That's] a big piece for us because we're a small land trust. It will be one to one, which is really positive news for us."

Consulting with Mi'kmaq Confederacy

Past federal programs have matched only 50 per cent of nature trust contributions, Harris said.

'It will be one to one, which is really positive news for us,' says Megan Harris. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"That's really, really difficult for all land trusts in the Maritimes. There are no large philanthropic foundations that fund primarily environmental work east of Quebec."

Funding is also available to Indigenous governments under the federal program, Harris said.

