New P.E.I. credit will hold down property taxes

Many Prince Edward Islanders will once again not see an increase in the provincial portion of their property tax next year — but the province is going about it in a different way this time.

For the past two years, as property assessments have gone up, the province has provided a subsidy equal to the amount of the property tax increase, effectively freezing what Islanders were paying.

For the coming year, the province has amended the Real Property Tax Act to again freeze provincial property taxes, but not by using a subsidy.

The amendments, announced in a provincial news release Friday, give the cabinet the power to set the value of a tax credit for owner-occupied properties.

With the new credit, homeowners will pay their 2024 property taxes as though their houses were still assessed at the value they had on Dec. 31, 2020.

Some changes

The amendment appears to be an effort to make regular what have been ad hoc measures in the last two years.

Cabinet will set the value of the tax credit in regulations on the act every year, so there is still no guarantee they will continue.

There are also new conditions.

The owner is only eligible for the credit if they "did not lease or rent any part of the residential property," reads the act.

If the rental is a separate unit attached to the property, only that section of the property is ineligible. But if a bedroom is rented out, the whole property is ineligible.

In addition, the tax credit is only for people who have owned the property continuously as of the end of this year. In other words, any property sold next year or any time after will not be eligible.

Two tiers

This is not the only aspect of P.E.I.'s property tax system that sees taxes increase on the sale of a property.

P.E.I. property tax bills include two assessments: one by market value, and one by taxable value.

Taxable value goes up every year with the consumer price index to a maximum of five per cent, while the market value is an effort to reflect the actual value of the home.

As long as you own your home, you pay tax on the taxable value — but when that property is sold, the assessment is reset at the higher market value.

P.E.I. uses a taxable value assessment to avoid homeowners being hit by large increases when property values rise quickly.

But it still needs to calculate the market assessment for other reasons. For example, it is required as part of the federal equalization program.

Break for landlords

The amendments also allow for a tax credit for the owners of rental units.

Rental unit assessments will be set at Dec. 31, 2022 values.

This is a change in position for the government, which said earlier this year landlords who increased rents would not qualify for tax breaks.