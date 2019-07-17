Propane tank 'contributing factor' in Charlottetown apartment fire

A Charlottetown Fire inspector is reminding apartment dwellers in the city they are not allowed to have barbecues on their balconies or under overhangs.

The reminder comes following a major fire at an apartment building in the city last week.

Winston Bryan said a propane tank for a barbecue was on a ground floor balcony of an apartment in the building. The fire started in mulch beside the building. The heat of the fire blew the tank's safety valve, releasing the propane inside, according to Bryan.

"With the raging fire that was growing it gave more fuel to the fire, which basically spread up to the third level of the building," said Bryan.

"It was a contributing factor to the fire. When you introduce any fuel to a fire it's going to make it grow."

It is not possible to say what might have happened if the tank wasn't there, but there is no doubt it was an accelerant, said Bryan.

Barbecues, either propane or charcoal, are not allowed on apartment balconies under Charlottetown's Fire Prevention Bylaw.

Bryan said when he and Charlottetown other fire inspector answer complaint calls or do inspections, compliance orders can be given to remove the propane tanks and barbecues.

Propane tanks and other cooking equipment are not allowed on apartment balconies in Charlottetown, says Winston Bryan. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

The Harley Street building is a Killam property, and Killam property management director Dan Sampson said no such order has ever been given to their Island property managers, either in writing or verbally.

Sampson said if fire officials tell Killam to have their tenants remove the equipment, they will do that.

