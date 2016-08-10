P.E.I. looking to add propane-powered school buses by 2020

Students on P.E.I. could soon be travelling on propane-powered buses.

In his address to the Atlantic committee of the Canadian Propane Association in Morell on June 13, Premier Dennis King said the P.E.I. government is looking at adding propane-powered buses to the school fleet as early as the fall of 2020.

That was welcome news to the propane association, which has been lobbying for more use of the buses across the county.

Nathalie St. Pierre, president of the Canadian Propane Association, said the buses run "the same, basically, as a normal bus," but are lower in greenhouse gas emissions.

'Safe and clean environment'

"The advantage is that you have a lot less —up to 98 per cent less — particulate, which is damage for the environment. And it runs really well in the cold weather. And, most importantly, it provides a safe and clean environment for the children."

New Brunswick is getting 16 propane-powered school buses this summer for use in the fall, St. Pierre said.

The average base price of a propane-powered school bus is about $122,000.

