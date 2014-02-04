Propane prices rise on P.E.I.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced increases in the price of propane on P.E.I. Friday morning.

Prices were up at four of the five propane retailers on the Island. These were the changes for bulk delivery.

Island Petroleum: Up 1.2 cents per litre to 71.4.

Kenmac: Up 0.9 cents per litre to 70.5.

Noonan: Up 0.9 cents per litre to 70.5.

Superior: Up 1.3 cents per litre to 70.7.

The price at Irving was unchanged at 69.9 cents/litre for bulk delivery.

The price increase came from IRAC's weekly price review of petroleum product prices.

The prices for gas, diesel and heating oil were unchanged.

More P.E.I. news