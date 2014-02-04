Propane prices rise on P.E.I.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced increases in the price of propane on P.E.I. Friday morning.
Changes part of weekly IRAC review
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced increases in the price of propane on P.E.I. Friday morning.
Prices were up at four of the five propane retailers on the Island. These were the changes for bulk delivery.
- Island Petroleum: Up 1.2 cents per litre to 71.4.
- Kenmac: Up 0.9 cents per litre to 70.5.
- Noonan: Up 0.9 cents per litre to 70.5.
- Superior: Up 1.3 cents per litre to 70.7.
The price at Irving was unchanged at 69.9 cents/litre for bulk delivery.
The price increase came from IRAC's weekly price review of petroleum product prices.
The prices for gas, diesel and heating oil were unchanged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.