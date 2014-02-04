Propane prices move, gas and heating oil steady

There was no change in the price of gas, diesel or heating oil on P.E.I. in the regular, start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Propane prices were adjusted, both up and down, depending on the retailer.

Irving: Down 0.6 cents/litre to $0.695 for bulk delivery.

Kenmac: Up 0.5 cents/litre to $0.711 for bulk delivery.

Island Petroleum: Up 0.8 cents/litre to $0.712 for bulk delivery.

Noonan Petroleum: Up 0.5 cents/litre to $0.711 for bulk delivery.

Superior Propane: No change. $0.703 for bulk delivery.

IRAC announced this week it will be moving from bi-monthly to weekly price reviews.

That puts the next scheduled review on Aug. 9.

