Propane prices move, gas and heating oil steady
There was no change in the price of gas, diesel or heating oil on P.E.I. in the regular, start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Propane prices vary from $0.695 to $0.712 per litre
Propane prices were adjusted, both up and down, depending on the retailer.
- Irving: Down 0.6 cents/litre to $0.695 for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac: Up 0.5 cents/litre to $0.711 for bulk delivery.
- Island Petroleum: Up 0.8 cents/litre to $0.712 for bulk delivery.
- Noonan Petroleum: Up 0.5 cents/litre to $0.711 for bulk delivery.
- Superior Propane: No change. $0.703 for bulk delivery.
IRAC announced this week it will be moving from bi-monthly to weekly price reviews.
That puts the next scheduled review on Aug. 9.
