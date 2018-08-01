Bad news for the grill: Propane prices up
Many Prince Edward Islanders will pay a little more for propane for the barbecue in the first half of August.
Gas, heating oil prices unchanged
The price change came with the regular start-of-month petroleum product price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Two of three propane sellers on the Island saw their prices go up in the review.
- Superior Propane: Up 0.8 cents per litre.
- Irving: Up 1.5 cents per litre.
- Kenmac: No change.
The price of gasoline and heating oil were unchanged.
The next scheduled price review is Aug. 15.
