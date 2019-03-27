Promise tracker: Keep tabs on what political parties pledge for P.E.I.

There's going to be plenty of promises and platforms to consider when Islanders head to the polls on April 23.

From transportation and the economy, to health care, housing and more, parties have promises they're making and here is where voters can sift through where each party stands along the way.

Promises and topics will be included below after a party or Independent candidate makes an announcement.

Economy

Liberal Party:

The Liberal Party promised it intends to create 3,500 more full-time jobs, mostly tied to a $750 million infrastructure plan. It also promised to reduce the small business tax rate from 3.5 to 2.5 per cent and provide assistance through a new P.E.I. Workers Benefit.

Progressive Conservative Party:

PC Leader Dennis King pledged to reduce taxes for Islanders by raising the basic personal tax exemption to $12,000, lowering the small business tax rate to one per cent and increasing the base amount of the Low Income Tax Reduction Program from $17,000 to $20,000.

Health care

Liberal Party:

The Liberals promised to increase health-care spending $200 million over the next five years, which includes a "renewed health facility" at Kings County Memorial Hospital.

Progressive Conservative Party:

The PC Party announced it will replace the Hillsborough Hospital, as well as the expansion of community-based cancer treatment in Kings County and West Prince, and the creation of a new $500 wellness and activity tax credit.

