PCs promise broader scope of practice for nurses, health professionals

Nurses and other health professionals on P.E.I. would be granted a greater scope of practice under a Progressive Conservative government, the party announced on Saturday.

A provincial election will be held on April 23.

PC Leader Dennis King said allowing health professionals to work to the full extent of their professional training would give Islanders quicker access to health care.

"Giving our RNs, LPNs, RCWs and pharmacists the ability to deliver the services and care they're experienced and trained to provide means Islanders won't be waiting as long as they have in the past to get the care they need, such as prescriptions, vaccines and home care," King said in a news release.

'Less pressure' on ERs

Nurses and other health-care workers have been requesting broader scope of practice in order to help address patient care needs.

Other professionals who would be afforded more allowances under a PC government include paramedics, physiotherapists and midwives, the party said.

"We're confident that giving these professionals the freedom to do everything they've been trained to do will have a positive effect on everyone in the health-care system. It will mean less wait times for Islanders, less pressure on our emergency rooms, and more time to focus on specialized care," King said.

Dedicated fisheries minister

The PCs also announced on Saturday they would create a dedicated fisheries minister for the province.

In the past, fisheries and agriculture were combined in one department.

King said that having a dedicated fisheries minister and deputy minister would allow a greater focus on the growth and sustainability of the fisheries sector.

"Our fishery is the heart of many communities across P.E.I.," King said in a news release.

"It creates jobs for Islanders which boosts our economy and provides the dollars that fund the public services many Islanders depend on, like schools, hospitals and roads. We want to make sure this vital industry has a voice and a seat at the decision making table."

King said separating the fisheries and agriculture ministries would also help build on other initiatives, such as the farmland bank, which will help preserve farmland.

