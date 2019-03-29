PC's propose new preschool program
Start-up costs estimated at $5M
The P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party promises to create a new preschool program for four-year-olds, free for parents, if they form the next government.
The provincial election is April 23.
Leader Dennis King made the announcement at Kidz Korner Early Learning Academy in Roseneath Friday morning.
"Research shows that preschool for four year olds improves a child's language, thinking and social skills and better prepares them for kindergarten and school," King said in a news release, making reference to a McCain Foundation report released earlier this week.
The party estimates start-up costs for the program would be $5 million.
The program would be a half-day, and developed in collaboration with early learning centres, parents and communities.
