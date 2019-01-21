More than 8,000 eligible to vote for new P.E.I. PC leader
Number is sign of 'energy and excitement' in party, says president
Up to 8,390 Islanders will be eligible to vote for a new leader of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party in its upcoming leadership convention.
In a written release Monday, the party said new membership sales closed last Friday and brought in about 2,000 new members, bringing the total number of current members to 5,762. An additional 2,628 members can still renew their memberships and vote in the leadership race, for a total of 8,390.
"This strong membership growth is another sign of the energy and excitement in our party right now. A thousand Islanders came out to hear our leadership debates across the province and another 13,000 Islanders watched the debates online. Momentum is continuing to build," said PC Party President Charles Blue.
The PC leadership convention will be held in Charlottetown on Feb. 9.
Voters will cast their ballots electronically by phone or online using secure PIN numbers, using a ranked ballot.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.