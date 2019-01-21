More than 8,000 eligible to vote for new P.E.I. PC leader

Up to 8,390 Islanders will be eligible to vote for a new leader of the P.E.I. Progressive Conservative Party in its upcoming leadership convention.

In a written release Monday, the party said new membership sales closed last Friday and brought in about 2,000 new members, bringing the total number of current members to 5,762. An additional 2,628 members can still renew their memberships and vote in the leadership race, for a total of 8,390.

"This strong membership growth is another sign of the energy and excitement in our party right now. A thousand Islanders came out to hear our leadership debates across the province and another 13,000 Islanders watched the debates online. Momentum is continuing to build," said PC Party President Charles Blue.

The PC leadership convention will be held in Charlottetown on Feb. 9.

Voters will cast their ballots electronically by phone or online using secure PIN numbers, using a ranked ballot.

