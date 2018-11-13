Allan Dale to run for P.E.I. PC leadership

Allan Dale wants to be the next leader of P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservative Party, he announced Tuesday at a news conference.

Dale is the first to formally throw his hat in the ring for the job since MLA James Aylward resigned after less than a year in the post. All eight PC MLAs have said they will not seek the leadership.

"This is about serving others — I have been called to service," Dale said.

"Leadership to me is all about respect and trust and listening — listening to people from all walks of life."

'Blank canvas'

Dale is originally from St. John's, N.L., and left there as a teen to join the navy, which he called "the best decision of my life ... I had a wonderful career in the navy."

While with the navy in Halifax, he met Janet Baker, who introduced him to P.E.I. The couple has two children, Olivia and Tom, in high school and lives in District 15, West Royalty-Springvale.

The 52-year old has retired but said,"I have a tremendous amount of energy left in me."

The latest political poll Sept. 6 saw support for the PCs on P.E.I. drop to just 20 per cent. Aylward resigned shortly after that.

Dale said he sees a "blank canvas" of possibilities when he looks at the party.

"I want to pick up the brushes and be a part of painting yet another beautiful picture that will be global beacon."

'Solid foundation' in PC Party

Just getting the 100 signatures needed for his nomination, including 30 from each of P.E.I.'s three counties, was a challenge for him as a political unknown Dale admitted.

Several supporters spoke in glowing terms about Dale and his leadership abilities. Dairy farmer Bloyce Thompson said he was considering a run at the leadership himself, until he found out Dale was running.

P.E.I. dairy farmer Bloyce Thompson says he put aside his leadership ambitions to support Dale. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"I put that aside to follow this man," Thompson said, gesturing to Dale. "He's bringing to this Island what Islanders are craving for. He has the passion."

"I see a solid foundation, many people have been working in the background for years," Dale said. "There's good structure in this party."

The party will choose its new leader at a leadership convention Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

A provincial election is expected some time in 2019.

With files from Steve Bruce.